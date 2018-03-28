Family of murder victim gets justice amid IMPD review of homicide clearance rates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An arrest and an indictment brings some relief for two Indianapolis families.

Nearly two years after someone shot and killed Mark Craig and Robert Johnson, police say this man Andrece Tigner was responsible.

“I am so grateful today,” said Diane Thompson, Craig’s mother. “Our family is so grateful to IMPD and especially Detective Cook that never lost faith in this case.”

This comes as a Washington D.C. think tank is analyzing how Indy police and prosecutors clear homicide cases. The hope is that the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, will find ways to improve the way the department investigates homicides.

The goal is more case clearances and more killers behind bars.

It’s a mission Thompson is excited about.

“While we focus on clearance rate, a clearance rate for the police department is just an arrest and that’s important, but what’s more important is a conviction,” said Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations Chris Bailey.