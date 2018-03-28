× Most members of IU fraternity fall ill with symptoms associated with norovirus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A majority of the members of an IU fraternity are dealing with an illness with symptoms associated with norovirus, according to spokesperson Chuck Carney.

Carney added that the exact illness has not been diagnosed yet.

The 52 members of the fraternity, which has not been named, have been advised not to go to class or work while symptoms are still present. The chapter has also been told to cancel any events in the meantime.

According to the CDC, norovirus is a very contagious virus that can infect anyone. You can get it from an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

The most common symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Fever, headache and body aches are also possible.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with the illness get better within 1 to 3 days, according to the CDC.