Plainfield says brown tap water is safe to drink

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Some residents in Plainfield are complaining about discolored water coming out of their faucets, but the City claims the water is safe to drink.

The Plainfield Department of Public Works was out flushing the water, Wednesday, after some residents complained of discolored water.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, told us she had been dealing with brown tap water almost every month since she and her family moved in to the Sugar Grove Farms neighborhood a year ago.

"When this happens it does stain everything. It stains the commode. It stains the tub," she said. "I wanted to buy bottled water to take a bath."

And she's not alone.

She showed us pictures from other neighbors complaining about the same thing. She said her homeowners association recently met with town officials to find out what's going on.

"I do know that it's being addressed. It’s just not being addressed quickly enough," she complained adding that she nor her family drinks the water, because they don't believe it's safe.

We reached out to the Town of Plainfield and a spokesperson got back to us claiming the water is safe. The Town plans to flush out the water again next week, but didn't indicate if there were any other fixes on the table.

The Town's statement reads: