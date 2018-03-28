Smoke alarms alert Indianapolis couple to Tuesday night house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Smoke alarms alerted an Indianapolis couple in their 70s to a house fire Tuesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 3300 block of North Denny Street just after 9:30 p.m. in response to a house fire.

They discovered heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. It took IFD crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

IFD said the residents, 79-year-old Clarence Thomas and 77-year-old Ruth Thomas, have lived in the home for 50 years. Ruth Thomas told IFD they were asleep when they heard the smoke alarm going off.

She discovered the couch was on fire and said the house was “pitch black” with smoke. Both managed to get out safely.

IFD estimated the damage at $80,000, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The couple had insurance and will stay with relatives for the time being, IFD said.