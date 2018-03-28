Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's spring break time! Time to strut your stuff on the beach, right? Let's face it, not everyone feels good in a bathing suit. Don't let concern about body image get you down!

Today's question - how to get "spring break confidence"? Morgan sheets is a certified well-being coach and business mentor for high-performing, female entrepreneurs. Today, Morgan talks about practicing putting on your confidence costume, wearing clothes you feel great in and that fit well. Focusing on who you are, not what you look like. Dropping the comparison habit and imagine how you want to feel during your spring break experience and shifting your thoughts to create it.

For more info about her tips and services.

http://www.livewellbewelldogood.com/about.html