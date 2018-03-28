Thief caught on camera stealing package containing rare tropical fish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A package thief was caught in action on crystal clear surveillance video. The crime was caught on video Tuesday afternoon on Gray Arbor Drive on the city's south side.

Andrew Upton and Jennifer Hall installed surveillance cameras at two locations outside their home. They never thought they would actually be used to catch a crime, but that's what happened when a suspected package thief stole a box right off their porch during daylight hours.

"You never thought it would happen to you and it does," Hall said.

The couple received a notification stating their package was delivered. Hall said she went outside to look for it and couldn't find it. That's when they checked the surveillance video and saw the thief casually snatch the box that was just delivered by FedEx.

Video shows the delivery driver dropping off the package around 12:50. Then, a red SUV is seen driving around the block and back to the home. No more than five minutes later, the thief can be seen taking the package and walking away. Hall believed the thief was intentionally following the delivery truck, scouting for packages.

"It’s not a good feeling. It kind of makes me not want to trust people anymore," Hall said.

Inside the package, a rare black snowflake clown fish. Upton bought it from a fish shop a few days earlier for his son. The package was sent via overnight shipping. The fish can survive up to two days in the box.

"I wonder what their faces looked like when they opened it up and saw a fish," said Hall. She added, "Just kind of upset for his son. He was all excited and had just started a saltwater tank."

The couple is calling around to local pet stores, warning them that someone might try to sell a rare clown fish. IMPD is investigating and police said the case has been assigned to a detective.

IMPD encourages residents to follow these safety tips:

Have packaged delivered when someone is home

Setup delivery notifications on your phone

If you will not be home, request assistance from your neighbor if they will be home

Speak with your place of work to see if you can have packages delivered there

Use local Amazon lockers

If you have packages delivered frequently, consider investing in special storage locker for your porch where the package can be left

Be a good neighbor and report suspicious activity to police