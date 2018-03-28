× Woman shot in Avon pronounced brain dead, will remain on ventilator to donate organs

AVON, Ind. – A woman who was shot in Avon on Monday has been pronounced brain dead and will not survive her injuries, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The hospital where 32-year-old Andrea Soberalski is being treated tells the coroner that she will remain on a ventilator as her organs are harvested for donation.

The shooting in the 2700 block of Bluewood Way also claimed the life of a man, 35-year-old William A. Schooley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Soberalski and Schooley were involved in some type of domestic dispute at the woman’s home. At some point, police say Soberalski fled the home and ran across the street to ask for help.

A witness reported seeing Schooley in possession of a handgun and approaching the woman on the a porch. Moments later, the witness reported hearing gunshots and saw both of them were injured.

Police say the incident appears to be a murder-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.