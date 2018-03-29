× 2 people, including 1-year-old, shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting incident involving teenage and infant gunshot victims on the city’s east side.

Investigators were called to a residence in the 3500 block of N. Wittfield St. early Thursday morning, where they found two gunshot victims: a 19-year-old female, and a 1-year-old child. The two victims were found in front of the house, according to police. The extent of their wounds is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the two were hit in an apparent drive-by shooting that police say is likely an isolated incident. The teen is the child’s aunt, police said.

Twelve people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to investigators. Most were family members who lived there, but a few may have been guests. The majority of them were in the front room when the shooting happened.

The home sustained considerable damage, and investigators said another small child was inside the house.

Police are interviewing witnesses as they continue to investigate the case.