Another wet day ahead! A couple of cold shots of air on the way…

Scattered showers, fog and milder temperatures heading out the door this Thursday morning. At least we can enjoy the more comfortable start through 7:00 am. Keep in mind, mild temperatures will begin to slip south through the day, as rain begins a steadier pace during the afternoon hours. Flooding in lowland spots continues but nothing major expected through tonight, in terms of “heavy” rain.

Drier air works in tomorrow, along with a shot of colder air. Finally, some sunshine to return but temperatures won’t recover much.

Heading into Saturday afternoon, winds turn breezy and scattered showers return by the afternoon and evening! This will be accompanied by MUCH COLDER air for Easter Sunday. Morning temperatures, Sunday, will begin in the lower 30’s with wind chills in the teens. A dry Sunday is expected but the chill will remain all day with sunshine.