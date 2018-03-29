× Bartholomew County authorities arrest 14 on heroin, meth charges

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County have arrested 14 people as a result of an undercover narcotics investigation.

Undercover narcotics detectives, consisting of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department, made multiple purchases of heroin and methamphetamine during the past several months.

The DEA based out of Indianapolis also helped with the investigation.

The following individuals were arrested as a result: