Bartholomew County authorities arrest 14 on heroin, meth charges
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County have arrested 14 people as a result of an undercover narcotics investigation.
Undercover narcotics detectives, consisting of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department, made multiple purchases of heroin and methamphetamine during the past several months.
The DEA based out of Indianapolis also helped with the investigation.
The following individuals were arrested as a result:
- Anton Thompson – Dealing cocaine
- Ivan Chavez-Lozaya – Possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement
- Terry Sluder – Dealing methamphetamine
- Christopher Henson – Dealing heroin
- Anthony Johnson – Dealing methamphetamine, dealing heroin, possession of meth and heroin
- Allen Dollarhide – Dealing methamphetamine
- Bridget Dowden – Dealing methamphetamine
- Dewayne Skinner – Dealing methamphetamine
- Joseph Hawk – Dealing methamphetamine
- Lowell Smith- Dealing methamphetamine
- Kenya Jones – Dealing methamphetamine
- Calvin Watkins – Dealing methamphetamine
- David Bozell – Possession of meth and paraphernalia