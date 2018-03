Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Your chance to Pay it Forward and honor IndyCar driver, John Andretti.

Andretti will receive a special award at an upcoming event and you're invited. The honor is for his dedication to the prevention of colorectal cancer and his courage in his own cancer battle.

Clay Scheetz and Tess White Deeter joined us on FOX59 Morning News to talk about the Blue Hope Bash.