× Carmel mayor declares ‘Christopher Tripp Zanetis Day’ in honor of fallen Hoosier hero

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel will remember a Hoosier hero Thursday.

Mayor Jim Brainard declared Thursday, March 29, “Christopher Tripp Zanetis Day” in honor of the Carmel native and Carmel High School graduate who died in a helicopter crash earlier this month.

Zanetis, 37, was in a military helicopter when it went down along the Iraq-Syria border on March 15. He was involved in a search-and-rescue operation at the time. Six other service members were killed.

Zanetis was a 10-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department and a recent graduate of Stanford Law.

“This was a tragic loss of a true hero who had served his country in many ways. I am asking the community today to join me in honoring Tripp and in extending our condolences to his family and friends,” Brainard said in a statement.

Brainard directed all city flags to fly at half-staff Thursday and issued an official proclamation honoring Zanetis’ service and sacrifice. Funeral services are Thursday in New York.

Zanetis graduated from Carmel High School in 1999. He was a member of the high school diving team and show choir before pursuing a career as a firefighter and helicopter pilot in the military.