Family members of 1-year-old fatally shot on east side pray for an arrest: ‘We know who you are’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The community is in shock after the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl early Thursday morning. The gunman is still out there and family members are working with police to try and track the shooter down.

“My daughter called me and said ‘mom, Malaysia just got shot,’ so I jumped out of my bed,” said family member Marcia Williams.

That phone call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday.

“It was a sad sight to see the poor little baby,” said Williams.

After someone fired several gun shots into this home and took the life of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson and left her 19-year-old aunt in the hospital.

“Malaysia’s mom is my god daughter,” said Williams.

Marcia is now trying to figure out how to say goodbye to Malaysia, a baby full of life who was taken for no reason.

“That is my little angel Malaysia was a sweet heart,” said Williams.

Police say the shots were fired at the home in the 3500 block of North Wittfield. Investigators have not yet said who fired those gunshots but are working with family members to track the shooter down.

“We know who you are. We know,” said Williams.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots fired into the home. The toddler, who just recently learned to walk, was in the front room when the bullets flew through the window. Investigators say it was an isolated incident but have not yet said who the shooter was targeting.

“They want to fight and fight and fight and then they want to shoot. That is not the answer,” said Williams.

Witnesses tell police the shooting was part of an ongoing fight that started on social media and had also led to a physical fight earlier in the night at a nearby apartment complex.

“Kids fighting, teens bickering over dumb stuff on Facebook,” said Williams.

Malaysia’s family shared photos and videos with us that show the special bond between the child and her mother. Now, they are memories which will be cherished forever.

“She was a fun and outgoing baby. She liked to laugh and talk and she liked to wave her hands. She would always blow kisses. We called her angel. I just feel for this poor little innocent baby that did not bother anybody,” said Williams.

Witness cooperation will be the key to tracking the shooter down. Investigators are using local, state, and federal resources to track the gunman down. If you have information on the murder call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.