Fishers police investigating series of thefts after criminals used victims’ garage door openers

FISHERS, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding two men they believe stole several items from vehicles around 106th Street and Geist Road earlier this week. The events led police to send a reminder to residents in the area to keep their car doors locked and do not keep valuable items in a vehicle overnight.

According to Sgt. Tom Weger of the Fishers Police Department, between six and eight properties were targeted in the Masthead neighborhood.

“Take any valuables out of the car," Weger said. "Anything they would like to retain, have the next morning, we'd like for them to take that inside with them. Make sure they have their doors locked, exterior lights are on, be aware of their surroundings and be ready to call 911 if they see suspicious activity.”

Vehicles the pair of suspects hit first were parked in driveways and on streets. Police said the suspects searched through those cars for cash, change, and credit cards. Then, if a garage door opener was found, the pair opened a garage and searched vehicles in there, too.

“Most of our thefts from vehicles in Fishers, unfortunately, the cars are unlocked," Weger said. "So, we believe by simply locking your doors, you can prevent becoming a victim of a crime.”

Weger said police were on their way to locate the two men responsible, but one of the suspects escaped thanks to an unsuspecting neighbor who gave the suspect a ride out of the neighborhood.

Police said when someone sees an unfamiliar face, police should be called.

“The resident unknowingly gave a ride to one of the suspects and transported him out of the area while we were in route to the area," said Weger.

Weger said owners of garage door openers installed in their vehicles should disable their garage doors at night, or when they're home, to help keep their possessions safe.

Part of the department's message comes as police make their 9 p.m. routine, designed to get residents in the habit of checking their surroundings and locking up before the night ends.

“Crime prevention is a team effort, no matter whether you live in Fishers or Indianapolis, we as a police department need the help of the community," said Weger.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts should call Fishers police at 317-595-3300.