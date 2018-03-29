× Huntington man arrested after 2-month-old daughter dies of blunt for trauma

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – A Huntington man has been arrested in connection with his 2-month-old daughter’s death.

According to the police department, Kevin Tucker is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and aggravated battery resulting in death, both level 1 felonies.

Police began investigating early Sunday morning when they were called to the Cedar Run Apartments in reference to an unresponsive infant.

The baby was then transported to Parkview Huntington Hospital and later Parkview Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say an autopsy was completed on Wednesday. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma with the manner of death listed as homicide.

Detectives later interviewed Tucker. First, the father claimed the baby rolled out of bed and hit her head on the floor, but later said he shook the baby multiple times during the night, picked her up from her crib and threw her on his bed, according to court documents obtained by WANE.

After the interview, police say Tucker was transported to the Huntington County Jail.

The child’s mother told WANE that Tucker is her fiancé and the father of the baby. She also said she didn’t see any signs of abuse but her family did warn her about Tucker. She did not elaborate on what they said.