Do you know how you would react if you saw someone get hurt? Whether you're in an active shooter situation or driving behind someone who crashes, everybody can benefit from knowing basic skills to keep someone alive until medical help arrives. Indiana EMS Medical Director Dr. Michael Kaufmann visited FOX59 to explain their Stop the Bleed program, and to share a few tips that could save someone's life.

To learn more about the nationwide program, click here.