Indy Eleven to make debut at Lucas Oil on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - This year, the Colts won't be the only team playing home games in the house that Peyton built. On Saturday Indy Eleven will play in their first home game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I've traveled all over the world and been in lots and lots of stadiums," new Indy Eleven head coach Martin Rennie said. "But there's not really any better than that one."

"It'll be pretty special," veteran midfielder Brad Ring admitted following practice on Thursday. "I think it's one of the best stadiums in the country."

And playing at Lucas Oil holds a particularly special significance for two players on the team. Zach Steinberger spent his college career playing soccer down the road at Butler and Brad Ring played at IU in Bloomington. Both Indy Eleven Midfielders have seen a lot of history made in that building.

"I've seen an Elite 8 game in Lucas Oil, a Colts game it's been one of the most incredible venues I've have the opportunity to see sporting events," former Butler player Steinberger said. is to be able to play on that field is honestly a dream come true."

some of the other guys may not have much knowledge of that Colts era of football but I was fortunate enough to go to a couple games there when Peyton was."

So with a new roster, a new head coach, a new league and a new home venue, comes a brand new season for the Indy Eleven to make their mark in their 5th year as a club in Indianapolis.

"We know it's going to take some time to set up a flow exactly how we want it to that we want to but that doesn't mean we can't start winning right away," Rennie said. "The culture is good there are people who are positive and wanna work hard and are helping each other."

"The first goal we had at the beginning of the season, was to win our first game and we did that," Steinberger said. "Our second goal was to beat F.C. Cincinnati in our home opener so we're on the right track."

The Eleven face Cincinnati on their new turf, Saturday at 7 P.M.