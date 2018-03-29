× Left 2 lanes of northbound I-465 closed near Brookville Road after multi-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The left two lanes of northbound I-465 are closed near Brookville Road on the city’s southeast side due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. and resulted in at least one injury.

The wall median was damaged. Debris may result in the inside lane of the southbound side to also be blocked.

INDOT says to expect long delays on northbound I-465 near mile 47.6.

This story is developing.