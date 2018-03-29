Need an excuse note? MLB has you covered for baseball’s Opening Day
Thursday marks Opening Day around Major League Baseball, and if you’d rather stay home to watch the games than go to work or school, the MLB has you covered.
The league posted an “official” excuse slip on its Facebook page Wednesday night. It allows you to fill in your name and then choose whether you’re being excused from work, school or general activities:
Please excuse _________________________ from work/school/general activities on Thursday, March 29, 2018 … otherwise known as Opening Day, and the best day of the year.
It’s sure to be historic, epic, and full of can’t-miss action. Don’t know if you’re heard, but we’ve got ICONS in the making.
Yours truly,
MLB
As for some teams of local interest, the Cincinnati Reds postponed their home opener until Friday because rain is in the forecast. The Chicago Cubs open against the Miami Marlins at 12:30 p.m., the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals at 4:15 p.m. and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m.
Here’s a look at the complete Opening Day slate, courtesy of Sporting News:
- Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, Thursday, March 29, 10:10 p.m.
- Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, March 29, 4:10 p.m. | fuboTV
- Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins, Thursday, March 29, 3:05 p.m.
- Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, March 29, 4:00 p.m. | fuboTV
- Chicago Cubs @ Miami Marlins, Thursday, March 29, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals, Thursday, March 29, 4:15 p.m.
- Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 29, PPD (weather)
- Cleveland Indians @ Seattle Mariners, Thursday, March 29, 10:00 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV
- Colorado Rockies @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Thursday, March 29, 10:10 p.m.
- Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 29, 1:10 p.m.
- Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers, Thursday, March 29, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV
- Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox, Thursday, March 29, 4:15 p.m.
- Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics, Thursday, March 29, 4:05 p.m. | fuboTV
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, Thursday, March 29, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN
- Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, Thursday, March 29, 12:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres, Thursday, March 29, 4:10 p.m.
- Minnesota Twins @ Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, March 29, 3:05 p.m.
- New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, March 29, 1:10 p.m. | fuboTV
- New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, March 29, 3:37 p.m. | fuboTV
- Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, March 29, 4:05 p.m. | fuboTV
- Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves, Thursday, March 29, 4:10 p.m. | fuboTV
- Pittsburgh Pirates @ Detroit Tigers, Thursday, March 29, 1:10 p.m.
- St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets, Thursday, March 29, 1:10 p.m. | fuboTV
- San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Thursday, March 29, 4:10 p.m.
- San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, March 29, 7:00 p.m. | ESPN
- Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians,Thursday, March 29, 10:00 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV
- Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox, Thursday, March 29, 4:00 p.m. | fuboTV
- Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros, Thursday, March 29, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV
- Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees, Thursday, March 29, 3:37 p.m. | fuboTV
- Washington Nationals @ Cincinnati Reds, Friday, March 30, 4:10 p.m. (postponed due to weather)