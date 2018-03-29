× Need an excuse note? MLB has you covered for baseball’s Opening Day

Thursday marks Opening Day around Major League Baseball, and if you’d rather stay home to watch the games than go to work or school, the MLB has you covered.

The league posted an “official” excuse slip on its Facebook page Wednesday night. It allows you to fill in your name and then choose whether you’re being excused from work, school or general activities:

Please excuse _________________________ from work/school/general activities on Thursday, March 29, 2018 … otherwise known as Opening Day, and the best day of the year. It’s sure to be historic, epic, and full of can’t-miss action. Don’t know if you’re heard, but we’ve got ICONS in the making. Yours truly, MLB

As for some teams of local interest, the Cincinnati Reds postponed their home opener until Friday because rain is in the forecast. The Chicago Cubs open against the Miami Marlins at 12:30 p.m., the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals at 4:15 p.m. and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets at 1:10 p.m.

Here’s a look at the complete Opening Day slate, courtesy of Sporting News: