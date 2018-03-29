× Prayer vigil to be held in wake of 1-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A prayer vigil is being held Thursday evening in the wake of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson’s death.

Members of the Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition will hold the vigil at the scene of the shooting, located at 3527 N. Wittfield St. at 6:30 p.m.

Concerned citizens are invited to join the coalition.

“We must not give up! We must continue to denounce these acts of violence whenever and where ever we see them!”said Rev. Charles Harrison.

Investigators were called to the home early Thursday morning to find two people shot; Robson and her 19-year-old aunt.

Police say witness interviews indicate the shooting was part of a dispute that started on social media. It led to a large fight on the east side at an apartment complex. The group kept fighting on the phone and online, and eventually shots were fired into the home.

Wilburn said anyone harboring or protecting the person responsible for the shooting is just as much at fault.

If you know anything about the shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip at 317-262-8477.