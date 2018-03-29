× Speedway P.D. mourns loss of former police commissioner

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Speedway Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their former police commissioners.

In a tweet Thursday evening, the department said Jim Ochs, 85, has passed away.

He served the community for 24 years as a police commissioner.

Ochs, who was also an architect, graduated from Notre Dame in 1956 and served on USAC at the IMS for several years.

Visitation for Ochs will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway. His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Christopher Catholic Church.