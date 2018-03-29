× Staying rainy and dreary; brief dry time coming

It’s shaping up to be a wet and dreary day. The rain will stick with us through the rest of the afternoon and evening.



It feels like we’ve had a lot of wet weather lately. However, for the year, we are actually short .70″ of precipitation from what is normal by now.

So far, today we’ve accumulated almost another half inch of rainfall. Once we add in today’s totals and more rainy days to come through next week, we’ll likely reach normal levels or shift over to a surplus.

Temperatures this afternoon will slowly fall into the upper 40’s.

We start to dry out overnight and through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will be dry with some sunshine around.

Take advantage of the dry time while you can. More wet weather returns Saturday. Plus, we have several rainy days in the forecast for next week.