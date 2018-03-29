× Suspect at large as police investigate stabbing and robbery at IUPUI parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing reported near IUPUI.

According to the university, the incident was reported in the Blackford Street Garage, 725 W. Michigan St., Thursday morning.

The suspect was described a white male, approximately 60 years old, with a gray beard. He wore a gray hat and a camouflage coat, police said, and was carrying a knife.

Students are being told to stay in place.

“If you are not on campus, stay away. Follow instructions from university officials or local authorities,” the university said in an alert.

IU police and Indianapolis Metropolitan police were searching the area.

IUPUI Alert! A Robbery has occurred in the Blackford St Garage Stay away from the area. Follow officials instructions. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) March 29, 2018

IUPUI Update: An armed robbery and stabbing occurred in the Blackford Street Garage (725 W Michigan). Take safe shelter. Follow official instruction. See email. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) March 29, 2018