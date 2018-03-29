× Westfield police warn of telephone scam collecting money for K9 unit

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield police are warning about the latest in what seems like an endless series of phone-based scams.

Scammers are calling residents, identifying themselves as representatives of the Westfield Police Department and trying to collect money on behalf of the department’s K9 unit.

Westfield police said they’ll never solicit money over the phone and offered the following tips for residents:

Do not give out credit card information, bank account information or any other personal information over the phone.

Hang up on suspicious phone calls.

Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers are able to change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID (called “spoofing”) so that it may appear to be from a local agency.

Do not respond to telephone, email, or mail requests to send money through a wire service or via pre-paid gift cards.

Do not respond to requests to send or wire money domestically or internationally to a law enforcement agency, attorney allegedly working on a relative’s behalf, or court official.

If you get one of these calls, contact dispatch at 317-773-1300. You can also report telephone scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online or by calling 1-877-382-4357.

The agency has more on scams and scam protection at this website.