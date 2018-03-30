After rain Saturday, coldest Easter in 10 years; No warm up as April begins

SUNNY FRIDAY
Finally Sunshine! Good Friday is looking good with high clouds and filtered sun. Temperatures were still below normal and in many locations failed to reach 50-degrees. The normal high now is 58°.
MORE RAIN AND WIND SATURDAY
Easter egg hunts are in jeopardy again. After last weekend’s snow – rain threat is increasing by early afternoon. We bracket the hours of 2 pm to 8 pm for peak rainfall coverage Saturday. Rainfall will be lighter than Thursday with amounts generally closer to a quarter-inch.
COLD IN THE EASTER BASKET
After a windy and wet Saturday – Easter 2018 will be coldest in 10 years with a chance of rain and wet snow developing late in the day over the southern third of the state.
The cold pattern shows no letup. Entering next week, more rain arrives and briefly warmer Tuesday but colder surge starting Tuesday night could take us back to snow showers by Wednesday morning. Temperatures next week could run nearly 20-degrees below normal from Wednesday through Friday. At this distance the blocking pattern will hold and set the stage for below normal temperatures into mid-April.