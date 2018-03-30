After rain Saturday, coldest Easter in 10 years; No warm up as April begins

Finally Sunshine! Good Friday is looking good with high clouds and filtered sun. Temperatures were still below normal and in many locations failed to reach 50-degrees. The normal high now is 58°.

MORE RAIN AND WIND SATURDAY

Easter egg hunts are in jeopardy again. After last weekend’s snow – rain threat is increasing by early afternoon. We bracket the hours of 2 pm to 8 pm for peak rainfall coverage Saturday. Rainfall will be lighter than Thursday with amounts generally closer to a quarter-inch.

After a windy and wet Saturday – Easter 2018 will be coldest in 10 years with rain and wet snow developing late in the day.

COLD IN THE EASTER BASKET

After a windy and wet Saturday – Easter 2018 will be coldest in 10 years with a chance of rain and wet snow developing late in the day over the southern third of the state.