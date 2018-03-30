Aprons on kids! There's a new camp for kids to immerse themselves in the kitchen. Former Masterchef contestant Tanorria Askew shared the tasty details of Camp Masterchef.
Camp Masterchef
-
MasterChef Junior
-
8 exciting summer camps for every kind of kid
-
MLB pitcher donates $9.75 million mansion to camp for kids with special needs
-
Little boy remembers summer camp connection with Deputy Pickett
-
Indy Parks now offering sensory room with 12 unique activities for children with disabilities
-
-
These are the 17 people killed in the Florida school shooting
-
Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor says she endured ‘demeaning’ TSA body search
-
Trump, GOP lawmakers to take up 2018 agenda at Camp David
-
Mayor Hogsett pushes for summer jobs for youth
-
Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to raping teen at church camp gets 15 years probation
-
-
Sun King’s decision to make tap rooms kid friendly sparks debate online
-
Florida teacher killed while saving students left funeral instructions in case he died in school shooting
-
Facebook forges ahead with kids app despite expert criticism