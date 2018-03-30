Chilly pattern holds, while more rain and wind whips in this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enough already! Seriously, where the heck is spring? Another cool to chilly day shaping up, but at least the rain is winding down (mid-morning). Grab the winter coat and sunglasses this morning and plan on a much better morning drive. Some late-day sun is in the mix, too, for parts of the state! A dry, colder evening shaping up, if you're out and about.

Early sunshine Saturday before clouds roll in and rain chances increase throughout the day! It will also become VERY WINDY too, as this front whips across the state. Gusts could peak near 40+ mph, as rain races across the state. This front will drive our temperatures way down by Easter Sunday morning (Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.). Expect some sunshine but chilly conditions for Sunday. This is a tough, active pattern that shows no relief through mid-April.