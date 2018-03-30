IU Women, ready for NIT title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Friday the Indiana women saw the largest crowd they've had at a game in nearly 15 years, file into Assembly Hall to watch them beat TCU and keep their title hopes alive.

"For the first time, the other night we were in a situation where they could hardly hear our play calling from the side line," head coach Teri Moren said ahead of their match up with Virginia Tech on Saturday. "That was new territory for us."

"It's kind of sad to say, but a lot of women's teams aren't used to playing in front of such huge crowds," senior Amanda Cahill said on Friday. "It's a big advantage to us because we're getting used to that."

"Its just been really electric in there," senior leader Tyra Buss told reporters on Friday. "It gets super loud in moments that we really need them."

Since January 24th the Hoosiers are 14-2 and they don't plan on letting up and that starts with their defense.

"One of the reasons we're in the position we're in today is because we've been really sound defensively," coach Moren said. "And that's going to be the same on Saturday."

The Hoosiers are hoping to take advantage of home court and the support they've gotten from the Bloomington community and the IU students, to send two of the most decorated IU women's basketball seniors on a high note, raising a banner in the rafters of Assembly Hall.

"There would be nothing better for a coach than to send your two seniors who have had such an impact on our program, out by hanging a banner." Coach Moren expressed on Friday.

"This will for sure be the last game for Amanda and I in Assembly Hall," Buss said. "So it's something that is going to be very special t us."

"We've really grown as a team and we're really proud of everyone," Cahill admitted. "A banner would be a lot because of that."

Indiana faces Virginia Tech on Saturday at 3PM at Assembly Hall.