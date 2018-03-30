× Man facing charges after armed robbery north of IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU police say a suspect is in custody after an armed robbery north of campus.

Indiana University sent an alert Friday after the reported robbery near 15th and Dunn just before 6 a.m. Police said they were looking for a man wearing a black hat and a black jacket who was carrying a handgun.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, told police he was asleep on a couch in the living room of his apartment when he awoke to a stranger standing inside the apartment near the front door.

The suspect pulled a handgun from his waist and pointed it at the man while making demands. The suspect stole personal items from the victim before running off, police said.

At 6:27 a.m., someone called police to report a suspicious man wearing all black standing in the shadows near her apartment. Officers arrived and saw the suspect trying to hide in a stairwell. He initially refused to comply with officers’ commands but was eventually taken into custody.

Police determined the handgun was a pellet gun.

The suspect was identified as Gregory A. Turk, 40. He has no permanent address and told police he lives on the streets. Police say Turk admitted to entering the unlocked apartment with the intent to rob the person inside.

Turk faces charges of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement. He also had two outstanding arrest warrants, one for residential entry and another for failure to appear.

After the arrest police said students could resume normal activities.