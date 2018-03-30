× Person fatally shot in Lawrence during drone purchase; suspect in custody

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say one person is dead after a shooting Friday in Lawrence.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Longworth Avenue, near North Richardt Avenue and East 47th Street, before noon.

Police initially said the victim was trying to buy a drone from the suspect. At some point during the deal, they said the suspect fatally shot the potential buyer in the head.

Officers later clarified the story, saying the victim was trying to buy or sell a drone with someone when a third individual shot the victim.

A police officer happened to be about a block away from the scene when the shooting occurred. Police responded immediately and the suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

Investigators are working to determine who was buying and selling and how the suspect accused of the shooting was involved.