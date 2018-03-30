× Person fatally shot in Lawrence while trying to purchase drone; suspect in custody

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police say one person is dead after a shooting Friday in Lawrence.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Longworth Avenue, near North Richardt Avenue and East 47th Street, before noon.

Police say the victim was trying to buy a drone from the suspect. At some point during the deal, the suspect fatally shot the potential buyer in the head.

A police officer happened to be about a block away from the scene when the shooting occurred. Police responded immediately and the suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.