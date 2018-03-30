RECIPE: Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

1 pound thick cut bacon

1/2 cup brown sugar

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place bacon strips on baking sheet being sure to keep bacon from touching each other. You don’t have to have a ton of space between each strip, but you don’t want them on top of each other.

Place bacon in a stove that HAS NOT been preheated. Place oven on the bake setting for 400 degrees. Cook bacon for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, remove bacon from oven and sprinkle brown sugar over bacon strips. Place bacon back in oven and cook for another 10 minutes or until bacon is done.

Note: You may notice the sugar burning around the bacon strips a bit. This is okay as long as you are not burning the bacon!

