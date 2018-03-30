RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

1 dz hard boiled eggs, peeled, sliced in half and yolks transferred to a bowl

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 Tbs dijon mustard

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp caper juice

1 Tbs chopped capers

2 tsp freshly chopped dill

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Combine all ingredients in bowl with egg yolks. Mix with hand mixer or whisk vigorously until smooth. Spoon filling into a piping bag or gallon size food storage bag and remove tip (corner) of bag. Pipe filling into each egg white and garnish with candied bacon.

