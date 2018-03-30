× Silver alert declared for missing 54-year-old Shelbyville woman

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Shelbyville woman.

54-year-old Nickolattus Telfair was last seen Friday at 5:00 p.m. in Shelbyville.

She is 5’5″, 161 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Nickolattus Telfair, contact the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511 or 911.