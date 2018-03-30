× Skies are clearing but temperatures are staying chilly

We’ve dried out and the sun is starting to make an appearance.

However, it’s still going to be a chilly day across central Indiana. We’re sitting in the lower 40’s.

Temperatures this afternoon will only make it to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Keep in mind the average high this time of year is 58 degrees.

If you have Friday night plans, you won’t have to worry about rain. Clouds will continue to clear this afternoon and evening. You’ll need the coat though. Temperatures will fall back to the mid 30’s overnight.

Where is Spring? Regarding temperatures, it’s definitely not here. We’ve spent the majority of days, since March 1st, below normal. This next week will continue with that trend. After that, it looks like there i still a higher probability to keep below average temperatures around through the second week of April.