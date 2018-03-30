Stars of ‘God’s Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness’ say everyone can relate to new movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is it the “Year of the Bible” the movies?

Hollywood is hoping so. God’s Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness hits theaters today and is one of three such movies this year that filmmakers hope will draw big audiences. Last week, I Can Only Imagine tackled forgiveness and Samson opened earlier this month.

This weekend, Hollywood is banking on God’s Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness continuing the success of movies like The Passion of the Christ, drawing in its core audience while finding broader appeal. The movie stars John Corbett, Tatum O’Neal, Shane Harper and Dave A. R. White.

White, who also serves as a producer on the film, said everyone can relate to the humor and emotion in the story.

“We just wanted it to be relevant. I wanted it to make sense for such a time as this. We’re kind of living in this dark social, political time where everyone is yelling and no one’s listening, and we felt like we needed to address that,” White said. “How do we bring unity? How do we bring love to these problem areas?”

God’s Not Dead: A Light in the Darkness opens in theaters today—and you may notice a familiar face in the movie. FOX59’s very own Fanchon Stinger plays the part of one of the news anchors.