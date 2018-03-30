× Taco Bell’s hugely successful Nacho Fries are going away soon (but they’ll be back)

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries are a major hit—but they’re not going to stay around for much longer.

The chain tweeted this week that Nacho Fries are “disappearing soon” but would make a comeback this summer. According to Delish, “disappearing soon” means they’ll be around for just about another week.

An exact date for their return hasn’t been set.

The $1 snack became a huge sensation for the chain and was so popular that Taco Bell extended its original limited run to meet demand.

Taco Bell has reportedly sold more than 53 million orders of Nacho Fries since they debuted in January.