Tinker Street closed until further notice amid reports of chef resignation, staff walk out

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A popular Indianapolis restaurant announced it's closed until further notice. The news comes amid reports of the chef's resignation and employees walking out.

Friday, the note on Tinker Street's door read "We regret to inform you that Tinker Street will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your understanding. Thank you, The Tinker Street Family."

It came as a surprise to residents living near the restaurant in the Near Northside.

"I'm a little surprised honestly I had no idea and I'm curious as to why," resident Joseph Graly said.

"It's always packed, there's always a wait and so yeah, really surprising," resident David Warycha said.

The restaurant's chef, Braedon Kellner, said the front house staff walked out Wednesday and that he resigned Friday before the rest of the staff quit. Kellner said he was negotiating to buy part of the restaurant but said the staff was made to question why they worked there.

Former employees who said they left in 2017 asked to remain anonymous but spoke out about the atmosphere at the restaurant. They said upper management made comments about their figures, one calling it a "toxic atmosphere."

The latest announcement came after the restaurant closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday, a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was hiring and another said the Tinker Street team was getting a night off. Both posts are no longer on the page.

Thursday, the restaurant's owners politely declined to comment but had said they planned to open on Friday. FOX 59 reached out to one of the owners for comment on Friday but did not hear back.

Families continued to stop by the restaurant Friday evening looking for a meal, not knowing the restaurant was closed.

"It's unfortunate, we've been here one other time and we liked it," Jessica Kaufman said with her visiting family. "We were gonna try it again now that they're in town so kind of unfortunate that happened, hopefully it gets resolved."

There is no word on when the restaurant may reopen.