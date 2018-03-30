What apps are spying on your phone?

We now have a better understanding of just how much information Facebook keeps on its users, but everyday apps on your phone could have access to even more. Your photos, GPS location, and microphone are just a few examples of personal data that apps can request to access, and you probably granted them the permission. Rich Demuro is looking at how you can check which apps have access to your data, and how to revoke those permissions.