Cold Easter with snow chances

Cold and snow for Easter are likely not welcome words for the holiday. Nonetheless, that’s what we’re stuck with. We’ll have a cold start to Easter morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 30’s.

We’ll have a little sun around in the morning but mainly stay on the cloudy and cool side as we head into the afternoon. Highs for Easter Sunday, only making it to the mid 40’s.

That’s about 30 degrees cooler than last year’s Easter high temperature of 75 degrees.

Rain and snow showers develop in the late afternoon tomorrow. The best timing to see a wintry mix changing to snow will be after 6 PM.

Snow totals of 1 to 3″ are possible by early Monday morning.

Be careful when heading out the door on Monday. Slick roads will be possible.