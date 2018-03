Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indy Fuel are currently battling for a playoff spot in their league.

You have just a couple of games left to watch, with just four more home games left in the season. On Saturday night, they'll host Made in America Night as they take on the Fort Wayne Komets.

We caught up with Indy Fuel president Larry McQueary, Director of Game Day Operations Jeff Neidlinger and Nitro to find out what attendees can look forward to.

