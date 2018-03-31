Rainy and mild on Saturday; winter-like for Easter Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are kicking off the weekend quietly over central Indiana. The calm weather conditions will be short-lived because our next system is on its way. Through the morning hours, cloud cover will build into the area as the rainfall approaches the state. FOX Futurecast has the rain moving into our western counties around 10 a.m. and pushing into Indianapolis by the lunch hour. Highs will climb into the mid-50s later today. Be prepared for gusty winds through the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will gust up to 45 MPH at times, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory in our northern counties from noon to 7 p.m. EDT.

Scattered rain will continue to fall over the viewing area through the afternoon and evening. A heavy band of rain may form ahead of the passing cold front this evening, but once the boundary moves out, we’ll lose the chance for rain for the rest of the night. Cloud cover will break apart after midnight with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will drop near 30° tonight.

Temperatures are going to be much cooler for Easter Sunday and it is going to look more like winter late in the day. Central Indiana will remain dry during the early morning Easter egg hunts with skies turning mostly cloudy. Another system will travel over the southern half of the state late Sunday afternoon and evening. At first, our southern counties will have a wintry mix, and then it will turn over to snow showers. The next wave of snowfall will likely produce a heavy wet snow and it could potentially drop 1” to 3” for central Indiana. Recent forecast models have shifted the track of the storm more north, meaning Indianapolis may also see light snow accumulations by Sunday night. Stay tuned for more updates within the next 24 to 36 hours.