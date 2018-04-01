× Accumulating snow moving in Sunday night, Winter Weather Advisory in effect

We’ll finish off Easter Sunday with a “good” old Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory lasts until 8 AM Monday morning. Reduced visibility and slick conditions are possible.

The upper layers of our atmosphere are cold enough for snow crystals to grow but we’re staying above freezing near the surface until we get to the late evening hours.

We will see accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces first. Then, as temperatures drop, we’ll start to see some slushy and possibly slick conditions on the roadways. 2-3″ of snow are possible with this system with a few isolated areas seeing closer to 4″. The heaviest bands of snowfall will be near the I-70 corridor.

Snow has already arrived in parts of central Indiana but the best timing to see the snow start to accumulate will come mainly after 8 PM, with the heaviest showers between 10 PM and midnight.

Snow will taper off overnight and we’ll dry out by early tomorrow morning. Again, the morning commute could be a slick one.