Four taken to hospital following crash on Massachusetts Avenue

Four people were taken to the hospital following a single vehicle accident Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the report of a crash on Massachusetts Avenue at Valley Avenue. According to those in the vehicle, the driver may have suffered a medical issue which caused him to cross the center line and strike a concrete abutment.

The male driver was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition, and a female passenger was reported to be in critical condition. Two young children were properly restrained in car seats but were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.