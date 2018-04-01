IN Focus: Donnelly discusses latest White House shakeup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD - In the midst of another busy week in the news, Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) was asked about the many recent changes in the Trump administration, with several key staffers and cabinet members leaving the administration in recent weeks.

In the video above, we ask Donnelly about the President's decision to replace VA secretary David Shulkin with White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, whose confirmation may face some hurdles in the Senate.

"As I look at the leadership my main concern is that they're moving the ball forward for our veterans," said Donnelly. "I owe it to the people of our state to look deeply in depth on this because we have so many veterans in our state who have such dedication and devotion to our country. I want to make sure we get the right person in place."

Donnelly has also expressed concerns about other recent moves in the administration, including the departures of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

"What concerns me is the continuity and stability. We're preparing now for talks with North Korea," said Donnelly. "Those are the kind of things we want to make sure we're prepared for in every way, shape and form."