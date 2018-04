× One dead following shooting on east side

One person is dead following a shooting Sunday evening on the east side.

Police were called to the 3500 block of North Hawthorne Lane at about 5:20 p.m. on report of a person shot. That is a few blocks away from East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue. IMPD confirms one person has died.

