Over 7,000 pounds of raw beef recalled due to missed inspection, shipped to Indiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recalled of more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef products.

In addition to seven other states, Indiana received the meat from an inspection facility in Texas.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered on March 30 when inspection personnel reviewed establishment records and determined that the establishment operated on March 24 without inspection.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The affected products are as follows: