'Kid's First on Fox' - Is your child looking for a summer job? Now is the time! According to the U.S. Labor Department, 50% of American teens hold an informal job by the age of 12.

For many teens, it's not just about earning money. Research shows summer jobs programs reduce criminal activity and improve academic outcomes. There is plenty a parent can do for their child to get them ready for a first job.

Here is a list of resources available:

Project Indy

Job Ready Indy

Social Health Association of Indiana

Marion County Commission Health