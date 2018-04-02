× Busy week of baseball, basketball and running to affect downtown traffic this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –While the weather hasn’t quite felt like spring, the upcoming events in downtown Indianapolis this week should make it seem like that season is not that far away.

Baseball returns to Victory Field starting Friday night for the club’s home opener. Drivers should be aware of increased foot and vehicle traffic around the ball park at Maryland and West Street throughout the weekend.

And runners training for the Mini Marathon will have another training opportunity this Saturday morning with the 500 Festival 10 Miler taking place on the streets around Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Other events and construction happening in downtown Indianapolis that could impact traffic include:

Friday, April 6

Bike to the Ballpark will result in increased bicycle traffic and partial closures from 6 – 7 p.m. along the route between Sun King Brewing Company and Victory Field.

Saturday, April 7

The 500 Festival 10-Miler will take place 8-11 a.m., beginning and ending at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Pennsylvania Street between South and Market streets will be closed 4 a.m. – 1 p.m. Other streets along the route will be closed on a rolling basis throughout the run.

Special Events

Indiana Pacers games may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday evening.

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Friday and Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Construction Closures

Two traffic lanes of Michigan Street will be restricted between Delaware and Pennsylvania streets through April 6.

New Jersey Street between 15th and 16th streets will be closed through May 15 for construction of Three 19 condominiums.

Oliver Avenue between White River Parkway West Drive and Kentucky Avenue will be closed through November 2019 for bridge reconstruction.

Pine Street between Ohio and Washington streets will be closed through June 30 for sewer work. Traffic on Ohio and Market streets will be detoured to Washington Street.

Scioto Street between Maryland and Georgia streets and Chesapeake Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets will be closed through July 31 for exterior building work. There will also be traffic lane restrictions on Pennsylvania Street between Maryland and Georgia streets.

Meridian Street at 28th Street and 28th Street between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets will be closed through Oct. 31 for the DigIndy tunnel project. Southbound detour is 30th Street to Capitol Avenue. Northbound detour is Fall Creek Parkway to Illinois Street.