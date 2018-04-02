Carmel firefighters handcraft unique dining tables to honor their fallen brothers

CARMEL Ind.– Firefighters with the Carmel Fire Department are putting their talents to good work. Over the past few months, they’ve handcrafted two unique dining room tables to commemorate their department’s fallen firefighters.

Firefighters at Station 41 refurbished two 8-foot pieces of bowling alley and turned them into one-of-a-kind dining tables. The group of 13 firefighters worked together to sand, stain and decal the bowling alley wood.

“We were able to utilize the guys here at the station and our fire department to build these, said Tim Griffin, public information officer for the City of Carmel Fire Department. “It was a great bonding moment for them, it was a lot of hard work and sweat, and it paid off.”

One of the tables includes the different logos the department has had over the years, with the words “Carmel Station 341, Protecting Old Town” in the center.

The other table includes nearly 200 challenge coins donated from firefighters and fire departments from all over the country.

“We had several people donate coins,” said Griffin. “Several of the firefighters here at Carmel donated, some of the guys here actually purchased some of the coins themselves and then we have a couple of custom coins that are special to us that have the two line of duty deaths we had here in Carmel. We put those on there to honor those firefighters.”

Griffin said Mark Glenn “Robo” Robinson died in the line of duty from cancer in 2017 and Cyrus “Skip” Clark died in the line of duty when he was responding to a call in 1960.

“I feel it’s important to never forget the ones that have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Carmel firefighter and engineer, Greg Web. “I thought I’d make a couple coins to honor them. They are set in epoxy, unable to be removed and will be there as long as the tables.”

Web helped organize the project and was in charge of the design and detailing of the tables.

Fire departments from cities like Chicago, Phoenix, Orlando, Las Vegas, St. Louis, New York and Detroit are just a few of the many departments who donated coins to be a part of Carmel’s unique honor table.

Both of the dining tables were placed in the station’s kitchen area. The base of the tables are made out of old fire hydrants and fire ladders.

“We’re going to have many years to come sitting here together bonding and talking the fire service,” said Griffin.